Dr. Ronald Barkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Barkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Alexandria - Kenmore4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 810, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 365-2517
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barkin is excellent and highly professional as are the other doctors, nurses, and staff. Dr. Newman handles Anesthesiology and is also great. Very professional and puts your mind at ease with humor. Others are also very good, Tracy, Romena, and Ellen. Would definitely recommend this practice. Derrick Surratt, Alexandria VA
About Dr. Ronald Barkin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Greenwich Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkin.
