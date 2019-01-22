Overview of Dr. Ronald Barnett, DO

Dr. Ronald Barnett, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Barnett works at Shores Primary Care, PC in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Center Line, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.