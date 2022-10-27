Dr. Ronald Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Barry, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Barry, MD
Dr. Ronald Barry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Covenant HealthCare - Cooper and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Barry works at
Dr. Barry's Office Locations
Saginaw Office4677 Towne Centre Rd Ste 105, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 791-1634Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant HealthCare - Cooper
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I truely cannot say enough good things about Dr. Barry. I had a tummy tuck. I had a bunch of skin that I hated. He was nonjudgmental, friendly, knowledgeable, meticulous, and most of all caring. I am so happy I went to him. Thank You Dr. Barry! May God bless you.
About Dr. Ronald Barry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mc Ohio
- Saginaw Coop Hosps
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
