Dr. Ronald Bauer, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (29)
Map Pin Small Goodyear, AZ
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Bauer, MD

Dr. Ronald Bauer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Bauer works at CTCA Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bauer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CTCA Phoenix
    14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 686-0951
  2. 2
    Glendale - Breast Surgery & High Risk Breast Clinic
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 1600B, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-4868
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Breast Care of Western New York
    199 Park Club Ln Ste 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 332-6834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Bauer is Perfect in every way the medical world could possibly grade him on! His professional expertise and bedside manner is impeccable. I would refer him to anyone.
    Michele Renee Stokes — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Bauer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215935952
    Education & Certifications

    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    • W Va U
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Townson State University
