Dr. Ronald Bays, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Hills and Dales General Hospital.
Mid Michigan Vascular Surgery4701 Towne Centre Rd Ste 202, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 790-2600
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
I went to Dr Bays because I had an aorta problem. It’s been about 10 years and I’ve had zero problems. I would recommend him as a surgeon in a heartbeat. Since then I have gone every year for a check up and even though I haven’t seen Dr Bays his staff is excellent. However the woman that has done my ultrasound every year leaves a lot to be desired. Last visit during the height of the covid pandemic like a good soldier I were a mask. Felt a sneeze coming on so raised my mask to hold my nose to stop the sneeze. Thought she was going to have a heart attack! Proceeded to tell me to sneeze into my mask. Ain’t gonna happen. If I can stop the sneeze I wii. Woman has no place working in a surgeons office
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- General Surgery
Dr. Bays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bays has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.