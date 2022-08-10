See All Pediatricians in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Ronald Becker, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Becker, MD

Dr. Ronald Becker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becker's Office Locations

    24679 Monroe Ave Ste 102/103, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 600-2681

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 10, 2022
    WONDERFUL DR. I HAD KAISER AND WAS IN NEED OF A DOCTOR FPR MY 3 KIDS AND FRIEND OF MINE GO TO BECKER PEDIATRICS AND SHES VERY HAPPY WITH HIS SERVICES. GREAT PHYSICIAN REALLY. BUSY VERY BUSY OFFICE AND IF WASNT BUSY THAT WILL QUESTIONABLE!!!
    JOANNA — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Becker, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124000724
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

