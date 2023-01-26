Overview of Dr. Ronald Benitez, MD

Dr. Ronald Benitez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Benitez works at Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.