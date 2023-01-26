See All Neurosurgeons in Morristown, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Benitez, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Benitez, MD

Dr. Ronald Benitez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Benitez works at Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benitez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Altair Health - Morristown
    310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Eatontown
    4 Industrial Way W Lowr Level, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 455-8225
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Subdural Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Positive, informative and enjoyable.
    Joyce — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Ronald Benitez, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730146820
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
