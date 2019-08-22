Dr. Ronald Berka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Berka, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Berka, MD
Dr. Ronald Berka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Berka's Office Locations
Qlimg Astoria Med. Office3175 23RD ST, Astoria, NY 11106 Directions (718) 956-2200
Advantagecare Physicians PC - Jamaica Estates18005 Hillside Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 526-6300
Forest Hills Medical Office9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-0400
Maimonides Women's Primary Care Center4422 9Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-8930
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berka is literally the best! He makes you feel so comfortable and at ease. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Ronald Berka, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
