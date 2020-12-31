See All Dermatologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Ronald Bernardin, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ronald Bernardin, MD is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Bernardin works at Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A.
    707 White Horse Rd Ste C103, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 627-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 31, 2020
    Dr. Bernadine is an incredible dermatologist. He explains everything as he is doing it. And happily answers any questions you might have. However, he doesn't leave you with many questions, he is so very thorough with everything he does. I would recommend him to anyone that is looking for a Dermatologist!!
    Lynn Solina — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. Ronald Bernardin, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1164409819
    Education & Certifications

    • Travis AFB, CA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Bernardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernardin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernardin works at Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bernardin’s profile.

    Dr. Bernardin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernardin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.