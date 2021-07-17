See All Electrodiagnostic Medicine Doctors in Tupelo, MS
Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD

Electrodiagnostic Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Electrodiagnostic Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.

Dr. Bingham works at Tupelo Foot Clinic in Tupelo, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tupelo Foot Clinic
    634 Spicer Dr Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 205-0049

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Arthritis
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Burning Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Demyelinating Neuropathy With IgM Monoclonal Gammapathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Developmental Coordination Disorder Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iatrogenic Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myositis
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Weakness
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Call Care Management
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Self Pay
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bingham?

    Jul 17, 2021
    Wonderful experience!
    — Jul 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bingham to family and friends

    Dr. Bingham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bingham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD.

    About Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD

    Specialties
    • Electrodiagnostic Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477521532
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dallas Co Hp-Parkland Mem, Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation|Parkland Hosp Univ TX SW
    Residency
    Internship
    • Utsw Parkland Hosp, Dallas Va
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bingham works at Tupelo Foot Clinic in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Bingham’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.