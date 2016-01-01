Overview

Dr. Ronald Bitza, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Bitza works at RONALD J BITZA DO in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.