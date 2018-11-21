Overview

Dr. Ronald Blackhurst, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Midvale, UT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Blackhurst works at Dr. Gerald Berg DMD in Midvale, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.