Dr. Ronald Blair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Forest Lane Pediatrics Dallas Office7777 Forest Ln Ste B300, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 284-7770
Forest Lane Pediatrics1600 Republic Pkwy Ste 120, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 629-2250
Forest Lane Pediatrics6300 W Parker Rd Ste 126 Bldg 2, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 526-0700
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356396691
- St. Marys Hospital
- University of Texas Houston
- U Tex
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.