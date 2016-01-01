Overview of Dr. Ronald Blair, MD

Dr. Ronald Blair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Blair works at Forest Lane Pediatrics in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.