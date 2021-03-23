Dr. Ronald Blevins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Blevins, MD
Dr. Ronald Blevins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.
Central Indiana Otolaryngology2101 Jackson St Ste 115, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (317) 577-2750Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
Ascension St.Vincent Anderson2015 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 649-2511
Carmel Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC13421 Old Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (765) 622-7352
Community North Hospital - operations performed at Community North Surgery Center7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 310, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 577-2750
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Fixed my sinuses and nose after decades of boxing. I can breathe now!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blevins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blevins has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Dizziness and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blevins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.
