Overview of Dr. Ronald Blevins, MD

Dr. Ronald Blevins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.



Dr. Blevins works at Central Indiana Otolaryngology in Anderson, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Dizziness and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.