Dr. Ronald Blumenfeld, MD
Dr. Ronald Blumenfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
El Paso Pulmonary Association4305 N Mesa St Ste B, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 779-7378
Morton & Blumenfeld PA1900 N Oregon St Ste 314, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-5461
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 62 years of experience
- English
- U Ill Rsch Ed Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Blumenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumenfeld accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenfeld.
