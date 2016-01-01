See All Otolaryngologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Ronald Blumenfeld, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Blumenfeld, MD

Dr. Ronald Blumenfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Blumenfeld works at El Paso Pulmonary Association in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blumenfeld's Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Pulmonary Association
    4305 N Mesa St Ste B, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 779-7378
  2. 2
    Morton & Blumenfeld PA
    1900 N Oregon St Ste 314, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 533-5461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ronald Blumenfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477550861
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ill Rsch Ed Hosp
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
