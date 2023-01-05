Dr. Ronald Boeding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boeding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Boeding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Boeding, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Iowa Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Boeding works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Spine and Pain Physicians, P.A.9645 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 201-8191Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
iSpine Clinics - Maplewood1856 Beam Ave Ste 100, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (763) 201-8191
-
3
iSpine Clinics - Coon Rapids320 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 201-8191
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boeding?
Doctor explained that I should have an MRI which I did today and some x-rays and put me on new pain medication and I will be going in to the Coon Rapids office the middle of the month and on to see a PT’s doctor latter part of January. It was a very pleasant visit and the doctor was extremely nice and informative.
About Dr. Ronald Boeding, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104093152
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia's
- University Of Iowa Medical School
- Family Practice and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boeding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boeding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boeding works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Boeding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boeding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boeding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boeding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.