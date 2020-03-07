See All Plastic Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Shenandoah, TX
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO

Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa - D.O. and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Huntsville Memorial Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Buczek works at Woodlands Cosmetic and Hand Surgical Associates in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Willis, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Buczek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Woodlands Office
    101 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 363-2829
  2. 2
    Synergy Medical Aesthetics & Wellness
    12501 Canyon Falls Blvd Ste C, Willis, TX 77318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 449-8008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • Huntsville Memorial Hospital
  • United Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Buczek?

    Mar 07, 2020
    If you want a compassionate no nonsense, phenomenal surgeon, Dr. Buczek is your guy. I have dealt with numerous doctors/surgeons in the last 30 days and if I had only one word to describe him, it would be TRUST. I trust him and believe in him. I highly recommend.
    Sunday — Mar 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Buczek to family and friends

    Dr. Buczek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Buczek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO.

    About Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962448811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - Mercy Suburban Hospital and Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa - D.O.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston - BS in Psychology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buczek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buczek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buczek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Buczek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buczek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buczek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buczek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Buczek, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.