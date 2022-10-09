See All Neuroradiologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Ronald Budzik Jr, MD

Neuroradiology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronald Budzik Jr, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Budzik Jr works at RIVERSIDE RADIOLOGY AND INTERVENTIONAL ASSOCIATES in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates Inc.
    3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5360, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 340-7747
  2. 2
    6740 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 201-0222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital
First Health
Humana
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Oct 09, 2022
    I have a difficult medical diagnosis and he wasn't able to help me, but that's not his fault. He was very straightforward, striving for what's safest for the patient which is all you can ask for. Other than one grumpy staff member, everyone else was great.
    About Dr. Ronald Budzik Jr, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043212319
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Budzik Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Budzik Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Budzik Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Budzik Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budzik Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budzik Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

