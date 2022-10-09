Overview

Dr. Ronald Budzik Jr, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Budzik Jr works at RIVERSIDE RADIOLOGY AND INTERVENTIONAL ASSOCIATES in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.