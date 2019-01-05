See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Plymouth, MA
Dr. Ronald Bugaoan, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4.5 (14)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Bugaoan, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation.

Dr. Bugaoan works at New England Psychiatric Cnsltnt in Plymouth, MA.

Locations

    New England Psychiatric Consultants
    New England Psychiatric Consultants
225 Water St Ste A140, Plymouth, MA 02360
(617) 817-2833

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 05, 2019
    Jan 05, 2019
This guy will make you want to do better somehow. He's magic and he transformed my life by being the first person to think about my situation. Really think. What meds I'm on, what I'm not on, what would really work best for ME, not my diagnosis. He doesn't see diagnosis. He looks you in the eye and remembers your name, and is there if/when you need him. He really thinks about and with you and takes everything you want and need into consideration when coming up with a plan.
    Savage Squirrel in Plymouth — Jan 05, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Bugaoan, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Bugaoan, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861551236
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Med Center
    • Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
    • Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bugaoan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bugaoan works at New England Psychiatric Cnsltnt in Plymouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. Bugaoan’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bugaoan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bugaoan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bugaoan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bugaoan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

