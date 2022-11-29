Overview of Dr. Ronald Burgess, MD

Dr. Ronald Burgess, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Burgess works at Commonwealth Orthopaedic Sgns in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.