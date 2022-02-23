Overview

Dr. Ronald Burns, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Burns works at University Family Medicine Center, PA in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.