Dr. Ronald Caputo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caputo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Caputo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Caputo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Caputo works at
Locations
-
1
SJP Cardiovascular Specialists4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 202, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-6699Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Naples Heart & Vascular Center PA680 2nd Ave N Ste 304, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 206-2833Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caputo?
Emergency procedure inserted stents in two arteries Consider live saving. Follow up visit explained event and patiently answered all my questions. Hope I don't have another event but should I hope he will be available for the procedure.
About Dr. Ronald Caputo, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063408227
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School and The Beth Israel Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caputo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caputo works at
Dr. Caputo has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caputo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Caputo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caputo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caputo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caputo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.