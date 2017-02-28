Dr. Ronald Carmen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carmen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Carmen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ronald Carmen, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Carmen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carmen Orthodontics5225 E Main St Ste 5223, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 328-8047
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carmen?
Great facility, great customer service, we love the Carmen's, and so do our children!
About Dr. Ronald Carmen, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1043614944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carmen works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.