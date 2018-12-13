Overview of Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD

Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Caronia works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY and Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.