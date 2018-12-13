Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caronia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD
Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Caronia's Office Locations
1
OCLI - Rockville Centre2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2519
2
East Setauket4 Technology Dr Ste 150, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (866) 733-6254
3
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) - Lynbrook360 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-7709
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfied with cataract surgery. Dr Caronia recommended one eye be a bit nearsighted. Very satisfied with results.
About Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1720082118
Education & Certifications
- NY EE Infirm
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York Medical College
