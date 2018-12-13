See All Ophthalmologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD

Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Caronia works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY and Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caronia's Office Locations

    OCLI - Rockville Centre
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-2519
    East Setauket
    4 Technology Dr Ste 150, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 733-6254
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) - Lynbrook
    360 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 593-7709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2018
    Very satisfied with cataract surgery. Dr Caronia recommended one eye be a bit nearsighted. Very satisfied with results.
    Larry in Lynbrook, NY — Dec 13, 2018
    About Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720082118
    Education & Certifications

    • NY EE Infirm
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Caronia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caronia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caronia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caronia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caronia has seen patients for Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caronia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Caronia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caronia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caronia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caronia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

