Dr. Ronald Chambers Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Chambers Jr works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.