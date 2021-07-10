See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ronald Channell, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Ronald Channell, DPM

Dr. Ronald Channell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Saint Mary Hospital

Dr. Channell works at Dr. Ronald W. Channell in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Channell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ronald W. Channell
    2314 E York St, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2021
    Dr. Channel and staff are all very nice, pleasant and helpful. Definitely recommend.
    Deborah Riley — Jul 10, 2021
    Dr. Channell's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Channell

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Ronald Channell, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1659328672
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Mary Hospital
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Channell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Channell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Channell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Channell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Channell works at Dr. Ronald W. Channell in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Channell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Channell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Channell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Channell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

