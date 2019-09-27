Dr. Chock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Chock, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Chock, MD
Dr. Ronald Chock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Chock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chock's Office Locations
-
1
Ronald Y S Chock MD Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 512, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 537-2895
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chock?
Very proactive Doctor. He didn't just brush me off like it was all in my head. He even helped me see a neurologist right away for my condition. I am very appreciative of his help.
About Dr. Ronald Chock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1891812236
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chock works at
Dr. Chock has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.