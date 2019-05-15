Overview of Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD

Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Cohen works at NORTH SHORE CARDIOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE DIVISION OF PRO HEALTH in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Immunization Administration and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.