Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5.0 (198)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD

Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Cohen works at Coastal Regenerative Orthopedics & Wellness Center in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Regenerative Orthopedics & Wellness Center
    11230 Sorrento Valley Rd Ste 120, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 321-3403

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Internal Derangement of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain

Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 199 ratings
    Patient Ratings (199)
    5 Star
    (196)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073588786
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Coastal Regenerative Orthopedics & Wellness Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    199 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

