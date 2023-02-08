Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD
Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Coastal Regenerative Orthopedics & Wellness Center11230 Sorrento Valley Rd Ste 120, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 321-3403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen and his staff were prompt, professional and friendly. I was given ample time to ask questions and all of my questions and concerns were addressed. This was an exceptional experience all around.
About Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
199 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
