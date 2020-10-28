Overview of Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD

Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Urology Associates of West Broward in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Gonorrhea Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.