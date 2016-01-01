See All Psychiatrists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at RONALD A LEVY, M.D. PC in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cognitive Behavioral Associates Llp
    29 Barstow Rd Ste 304, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-1191
  2. 2
    Great Neck Family Therapy
    1 Barstow Rd Ste P10, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-7530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Bereavement
Couples Therapy
Adjustment Disorder
Bereavement
Couples Therapy

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Ronald Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629151105
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Family Institute of Westchester
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    • Newton Wellesley Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
