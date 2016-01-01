Dr. Ronald Crafton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crafton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Crafton, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Crafton, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.
Dr. Crafton works at
Locations
Baptist Health La Grange Emergency Care1025 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 222-3347
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Crafton, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1619923802
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crafton accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crafton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crafton works at
Dr. Crafton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crafton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crafton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crafton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.