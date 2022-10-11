Dr. Ronald Crater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Crater, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Crater, MD
Dr. Ronald Crater, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temescal Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser San Diego Medical Center
Dr. Crater works at
Dr. Crater's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Medical Clinic21634 Retreat Pkwy, Temescal Valley, CA 92883 Directions (951) 683-6370Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crater?
Tore ACL and minor meniscus tear from playing hockey. Dr Crater explained my options and his recommendations. I opted for cadaver ACL. So happy to be fixed 6weeks out and all is great and healing/recovering as expected. I love Dr Crater, he's the BEST!! He has the best intentions for his patients.
About Dr. Ronald Crater, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1801172291
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser San Diego Medical Center
- University of California, San Diego Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crater works at
Dr. Crater has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Crater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.