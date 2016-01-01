Dr. Ronald Dandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Dandy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Dandy, MD
Dr. Ronald Dandy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.
Dr. Dandy works at
Dr. Dandy's Office Locations
Chatham Eye Associates9104 Middleground Rd Ste 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 226-1634Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Statesboro Eyewear21 N Zetterower Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 302-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Dandy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1285663401
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Emory University School of Medicine
- MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dandy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dandy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dandy has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dandy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dandy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.