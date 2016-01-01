Overview of Dr. Ronald Dandy, MD

Dr. Ronald Dandy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.



Dr. Dandy works at Chatham Eye Associates in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.