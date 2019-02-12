See All Pediatricians in Richmond, VA
Dr. Ronald David, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald David, MD

Dr. Ronald David, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. David's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2114 Dabney Rd Ste E, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 673-9600
  2. 2
    Aka Childrens Neurological Services
    5875 Bremo Rd Ste 700, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 673-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Autism
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Autism

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dr. David is the most caring and well-informed doctor I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. I have two autistic children and without Dr. David, I don't believe they would be doing as well as they are. He genuinely cares about children and makes sure that all of my questions are answered. He directs me to others who are able to help my children as well. He is an absolute treasure to us!
    B. Faulkner in Mechanicsville, VA — Feb 12, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ronald David, MD
    About Dr. Ronald David, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225160443
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. David has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

