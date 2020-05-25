See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Ronald Davis, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (43)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Davis, MD

Dr. Ronald Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Davis works at Pediatric Neurology PA in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurology PA
    7485 Sandlake Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 293-1122
  2. 2
    Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.
    1245 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 305, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 293-1122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?

    May 25, 2020
    Dr. Davis is an amazing doctor. He helps me with my epilepsy, tremors, and any other problems I have. He is the best doctor I have ever had in my life. I am 21 and have had seizures/epilepsy since I was a baby. I have had him for multiple years and respect him as much as possible as he does the same for me. I had seizures almost every day and he found me a way to get rid of my seizures as much as he could. I still have some now but we are still working on lowering them even more. I couldn't ask for a better doctor and friend then him. Thank you doctor Davis. You are a blessing in my life.
    Hannah Diehl — May 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Davis, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396792024
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

