Dr. Ronald Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Davis, MD
Dr. Ronald Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurology PA7485 Sandlake Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 293-1122
-
2
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.1245 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 305, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 293-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr. Davis is an amazing doctor. He helps me with my epilepsy, tremors, and any other problems I have. He is the best doctor I have ever had in my life. I am 21 and have had seizures/epilepsy since I was a baby. I have had him for multiple years and respect him as much as possible as he does the same for me. I had seizures almost every day and he found me a way to get rid of my seizures as much as he could. I still have some now but we are still working on lowering them even more. I couldn't ask for a better doctor and friend then him. Thank you doctor Davis. You are a blessing in my life.
About Dr. Ronald Davis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396792024
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.