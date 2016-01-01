See All Urologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Ronald Davis III, MD

Urology
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Davis III, MD

Dr. Ronald Davis III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Davis III works at Wake Forest Baptist Health Urology in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Forest Baptist Urology Clinic Laboratory
    140 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-4131
  2. 2
    Wfbh Medical Plaza North Elm
    3903 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-4131
  3. 3
    North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-4131
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Ronald Davis III, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528054673
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Davis III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

