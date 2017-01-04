Dr. Ronald De La Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald De La Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald De La Pena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. De La Pena works at
Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc2230 Lynn Rd Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4813Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

I first began seeing Dr. de la Pena as a teen, and am now an RN with two boys, both delivered by this man. He has been a tremendous advocate on my behalf, going out of his way to get procedures covered by insurance and collaborating with other doctors for my complicated care-including appropriately intervening when a large ovarian tumor was found during pregnancy, and performing another surgery (during his Christmas vacation no less!) to later save the second. You are in LOVING, CAPABLE hands.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194779710
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|Ut Southwestern Parkland Hospital
- Olive View Medical Center|UCLA Olive View Med Center
- Texas Tech University|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. De La Pena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Pena accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Pena works at
Dr. De La Pena speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.