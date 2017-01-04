See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Ronald De La Pena, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald De La Pena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. De La Pena works at Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc
    2230 Lynn Rd Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4813
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 04, 2017
    I first began seeing Dr. de la Pena as a teen, and am now an RN with two boys, both delivered by this man. He has been a tremendous advocate on my behalf, going out of his way to get procedures covered by insurance and collaborating with other doctors for my complicated care-including appropriately intervening when a large ovarian tumor was found during pregnancy, and performing another surgery (during his Christmas vacation no less!) to later save the second. You are in LOVING, CAPABLE hands.
    Heather in simi valley, ca — Jan 04, 2017
    About Dr. Ronald De La Pena, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194779710
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|Ut Southwestern Parkland Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Olive View Medical Center|UCLA Olive View Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Ronald De La Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Pena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Pena works at Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. De La Pena’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Pena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

