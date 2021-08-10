Dr. Ronald Demasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Demasi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
DeMasi Digestive Health - Englewood250 W Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 584-6270
DeMasi Digestive Health1370 E Venice Ave Ste 210, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 584-6272
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Awesome doctor & staff. A++++++
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528139086
- Yale University
- University Of South Florida College Of Med
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
Dr. Demasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demasi has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Esophageal Motility Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Demasi speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Demasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.