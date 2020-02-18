Dr. Ronald Dorbish, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorbish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Dorbish, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Dorbish, DO
Dr. Ronald Dorbish, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Dorbish's Office Locations
Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2001, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 533-5500
OhioHealth Neurological Physicians1138 Independence Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (614) 533-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Morrow County Hospital
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A true blessing after 3 unsuccessful surgery’s elsewhere...he gives me real hope in getting some pain relief. The extra time he took to explain I actually do have other options and what I can expect from my next procedure and after is greatly appreciated!
About Dr. Ronald Dorbish, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Dorbish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorbish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorbish has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorbish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorbish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorbish.
