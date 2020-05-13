See All Podiatrists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Ronald Douglas, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Spokane, WA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Douglas, DPM

Dr. Ronald Douglas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Douglas works at A Home of Happy Feet PS in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Douglas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    A Home of Happy Feet Ps.
    225 E 3rd Ave Ste 5, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-2929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 13, 2020
    Very competent dr and really nice staff. He removed my toe nails and it was easy and painless. Healed well. Office is very understated but the care is excellent! If you want high brow fluff, go somewhere else as you will not find that here.
    Frank — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Ronald Douglas, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558361725
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Douglas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Douglas works at A Home of Happy Feet PS in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Douglas’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

