Dr. Ronald Downs, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Downs, MD
Dr. Ronald Downs, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Downs' Office Locations
Dr. Downs' Office Locations
-
1
Elkhart500 Arcade Ave Ste 300, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions
-
2
Mishawaka611 E Douglas Rd Ste 108, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Downs, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1154328516
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Easton Hospital
- Easton Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
