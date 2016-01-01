Overview of Dr. Ronald Downs, MD

Dr. Ronald Downs, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Downs works at The Centre PC in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.