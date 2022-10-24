See All Hematologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Ronald Drengler, MD

Hematology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Drengler, MD

Dr. Ronald Drengler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Asuncion and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Drengler works at South Texas Oncology And Hematology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Drengler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Oncology and Hematology Pllc
    4383 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 593-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ronald Drengler, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1265459168
    Education & Certifications

    • Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
    • Universidad Nacional De Asuncion
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Drengler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drengler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drengler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drengler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drengler works at South Texas Oncology And Hematology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Drengler’s profile.

    Dr. Drengler has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drengler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Drengler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drengler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drengler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drengler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

