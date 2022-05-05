Dr. Dugger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Dugger, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Dugger, MD
Dr. Ronald Dugger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Dugger works at
Dr. Dugger's Office Locations
Dugger Gannon and Karnaze Mds545 E Cleveland St Ste B, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-0205
Lg Management Inc415 E Harding Way Ste F, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-0205
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr Dugger‘s for many years and he was the best doctor I could ask for. His bedside manner cannot be beat he was kind caring and took the time to listen to your problems and find solutions to them. I highly recommend Dr Dugger to anyone needing a neurologist
About Dr. Ronald Dugger, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1790720688
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Neurology
