Dr. Ronald Ebb, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Ebb, MD
Dr. Ronald Ebb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Dr. Ebb works at
Dr. Ebb's Office Locations
Urology Central50 Memorial Dr Ste 108, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2280
Umass Memorial Healthalliance-clinton Hospital60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2931
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Stop your search right here !! Patient concerns are always handled with a sensitive and caring manner. Solution oriented.. to the point , aiming at whats best for for my medical condition. Easy to speak with regarding all my concerns. Any surgical procedure done : He was always there checking and monitiring my progress. The office and nursing staff is fabulous with prepwork done with expert precision. Dr. Ebb has really set the bar standard hi and all my visits and procedures have excelled .
About Dr. Ronald Ebb, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1851333546
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ebb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ebb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ebb works at
Dr. Ebb has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.