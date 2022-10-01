Dr. Ronald Edelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Edelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Edelson, MD
Dr. Ronald Edelson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Plastic Surgery Northwestern University
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Edelson's Office Locations
- 1 326 Santa Fe Dr Fl 2, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-7240
-
2
Total T Clinic5720 OBERLIN DR, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 452-9900
-
3
Ronald J. Edelson MD A Medical Corporation9339 Genesee Ave Ste P39, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-7557
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edelson?
Dr. Edelson is one of the few doctors who is willing to fix someone else's mistakes. I stupidly would only look at jaws/ neck when it came to Facelifts. Look at ears/ tragus area!
About Dr. Ronald Edelson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1295832152
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery Northwestern University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelson accepts Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelson speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.