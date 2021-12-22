Overview

Dr. Ronald Ellingsen, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Ellingsen works at Simply Sensational Smiles in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.