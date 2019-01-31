Dr. Ronald Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Feldman, MD
Dr. Ronald Feldman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Ronald E Feldman MD Inc.488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 313, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 741-6976
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Friendly, explains very well the procedure, and his staff was great
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- University of California, San Diego
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gallstones and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
