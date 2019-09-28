Overview

Dr. Ronald Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at MDVIP - Palm Harbor, Florida in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.