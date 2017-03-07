Overview

Dr. Ronald Fields, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at Comprehensive Cardiology in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Levittown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.